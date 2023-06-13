Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a growth of 1,074.6% from the May 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peraso in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peraso Stock Down 3.1 %

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ PRSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 275,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peraso will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Featured Stories

