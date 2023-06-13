PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

