PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 8.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

