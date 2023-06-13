PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

