PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 6th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $97,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 691,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

