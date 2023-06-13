Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($11.64) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEGRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 780 ($9.76) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Pennon Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $9.57 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

