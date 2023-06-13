PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

