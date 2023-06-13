PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.22.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.
