PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

