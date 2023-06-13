Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Stone Run Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stone Run Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 3.6% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.09. 1,767,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,977. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09.

Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.



