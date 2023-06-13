Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Stone Run Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stone Run Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 3.6% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.09. 1,767,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,977. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

