Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $20.68 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006898 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

