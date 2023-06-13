Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Paulson & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 6.3% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $70,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 6,489,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686,109. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.