Paulson & CO. Inc. Cuts Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,913,441 shares during the period. Overseas Shipholding Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 77,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.