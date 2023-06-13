Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.99

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 21225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $1,115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,175 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $18,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

