Patient Capital Management LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $8.93. 14,935,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

