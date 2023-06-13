Patient Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Patient Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies makes up about 1.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 1,173,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.