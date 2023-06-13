Patient Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for approximately 2.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 785,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,381. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,619 shares of company stock valued at $600,169. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

