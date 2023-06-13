Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.44 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

