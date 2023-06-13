Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.44 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

