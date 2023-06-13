Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Pathward Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CASH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

