Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 411.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,059 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFDR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 699.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 139,816 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 209.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 390,107 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 518,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

