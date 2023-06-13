Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Critical Survey

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$136.13 million ($2.35) -0.43 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($14.20) -0.41

Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Passage Bio and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 762.75%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 766.55%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -60.50% -49.77% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -139.21%

Risk and Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

