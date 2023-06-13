Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 1,654,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,370,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

