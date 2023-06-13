Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.29

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.29 and last traded at $232.50, with a volume of 536435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.14.
Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
