Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $66.14 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 21.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $66,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 1,511,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,873. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

