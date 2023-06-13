Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.33. 1,533,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $143.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

