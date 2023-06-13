Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326,881 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. 4,099,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,604. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

