Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Roche by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Roche by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. 1,964,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Roche Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Roche Profile

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.