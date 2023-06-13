Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FMC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in FMC by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $5,749,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in FMC by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $105.13. 1,522,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,874. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

