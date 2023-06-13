P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 608.9% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIIIW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC increased its stake in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

