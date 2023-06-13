Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of OXLCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
