Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

