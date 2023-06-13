Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,711.37 ($33.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,765.79, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,697.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,468.01.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

