Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,711.37 ($33.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,765.79, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,697.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,468.01.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.