Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.20.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.