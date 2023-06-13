Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,248 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

