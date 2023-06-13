Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

