Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 855 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

