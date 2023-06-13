Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 173.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,073 shares of company stock valued at $104,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading

