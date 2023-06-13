Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $618,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

