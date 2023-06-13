Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

