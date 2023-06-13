Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

