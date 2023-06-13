Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 679 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

