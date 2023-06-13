Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Price Target Raised to C$2.60 at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 145.28% from the stock’s current price.

Osino Resources Price Performance

OSI remained flat at C$1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,248. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.99. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osino Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.