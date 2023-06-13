OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,386. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

