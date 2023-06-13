Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.40

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30.
Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter.
Orion Oyj Increases Dividend
About Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
