OriginTrail Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and $1.02 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

