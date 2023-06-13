Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of MXCHY remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
