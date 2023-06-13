Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of MXCHY remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

