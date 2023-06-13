Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36-12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $6.65 on Monday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

