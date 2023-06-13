Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36-12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Oracle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The company has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

