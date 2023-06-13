Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.27% of Oracle worth $602,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Oracle by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,738,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $959,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oracle by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $588,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.40. 20,327,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $322.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

