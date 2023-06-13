Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

