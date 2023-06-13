Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.2% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.71% of Oracle worth $1,566,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $123.80. The company has a market cap of $334.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

